Next Level Private LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Next Level Private LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Next Level Private LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $151.70. The stock had a trading volume of 742,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,715. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.39. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

