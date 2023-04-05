Nkcfo LLC Acquires New Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Lindsay by 461.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,977,000 after purchasing an additional 123,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after acquiring an additional 104,363 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 24.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 273,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,070,000 after acquiring an additional 52,936 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1,276.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 49,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 11.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,303,000 after buying an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Price Performance

LNN traded down $7.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.25. The stock had a trading volume of 117,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,712. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 3.24. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $183.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.26 and a 200-day moving average of $157.29.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lindsay Profile

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Featured Articles

