Nkcfo LLC Has $146,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nkcfo LLC increased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,803,000 after buying an additional 67,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,287,000 after buying an additional 137,396 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,630,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 823,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,824,000 after buying an additional 85,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.64.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK traded up $8.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $371.79. 541,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,909. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $298.69 and a one year high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.86.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

