Nkcfo LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nkcfo LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,585 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.2% of Nkcfo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nkcfo LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $539,911.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,150,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 1,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total transaction of $539,911.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,150,207.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total value of $1,447,123.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,430 shares of company stock worth $14,425,082. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of VRTX traded up $4.75 on Wednesday, hitting $319.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,406. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $300.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.23. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $233.01 and a fifty-two week high of $325.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.