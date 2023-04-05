NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.24

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.24 and traded as low as $6.05. NL Industries shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 36,421 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NL Industries from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NL Industries in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $300.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. NL Industries’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 366,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA grew its stake in shares of NL Industries by 418.9% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of component products and chemicals. Through its subsidiary, it offers engineered components, including mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, wake enhancement systems, trim tabs, and related hardware and accessories.

