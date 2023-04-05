Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Noah stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. Noah has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Noah by 29.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Noah by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Noah by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Noah by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,678 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,994,000 after purchasing an additional 93,890 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 109.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 118,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

