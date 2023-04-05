Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Noah Stock Down 2.4 %
Noah stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. Noah has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.05.
About Noah
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
