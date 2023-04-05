Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.05

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 20976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.03.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97.

Get Northern Star Investment Corp. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Star Investment Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTB. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 9.1% during the third quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 25,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 670,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $1,303,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 43.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 76,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 23,179 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

