Northland Capmk Comments on Target Hospitality Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Target Hospitality in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 31st. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.
TH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Target Hospitality from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $407,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 26,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Target Hospitality by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 728,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.30% of the company’s stock.
In other Target Hospitality news, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,067.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $36,178.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,333.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jason Paul Vlacich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,355 shares in the company, valued at $316,067.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,753 shares of company stock worth $5,908,496. Company insiders own 68.20% of the company’s stock.
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services Midwest, and Government. The Hospitality & Facilities Services – South segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
