Northstar Group Inc. Acquires 482 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,828 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,970,000 after buying an additional 90,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,994,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,261,000 after buying an additional 180,247 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,563,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,608,000 after buying an additional 184,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,611,000 after buying an additional 98,414 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $153.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $165.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $153.05 and a 200-day moving average of $150.48.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

