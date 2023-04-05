Northstar Group Inc. Buys 28 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $385.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $176.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $471.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Erste Group Bank raised Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

