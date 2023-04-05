Northstar Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Public Investment Fund boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $492,959,000 after buying an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 93.4% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,294,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $713,894,000 after buying an additional 4,005,315 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 284.3% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,691,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,784,000 after buying an additional 3,470,726 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PayPal by 29.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,339,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $975,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock opened at $75.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $122.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

