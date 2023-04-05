Northstar Group Inc. Sells 1,667 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 36,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,880,000. Finally, AFS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $693,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BABA. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Shares of BABA opened at $100.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.14.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

