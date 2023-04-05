Northstar Group Inc. Sells 225 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northstar Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Etfidea LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 33,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 20,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $116.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.