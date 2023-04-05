Northstar Group Inc. Sells 543 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northstar Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Northstar Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $81.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average of $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

