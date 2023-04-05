Northstar Group Inc. Takes $212,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,224 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $222.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.96.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $226.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.99 and its 200-day moving average is $182.77. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

