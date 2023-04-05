Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Cut by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Novartis by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,384,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Stock Performance
NYSE NVS opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.37. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26.
Novartis Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Featured Articles
