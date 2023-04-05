Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Holdings Cut by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Novartis by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $55,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,503,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 649,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,384,000 after purchasing an additional 348,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS opened at $93.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.37. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

