Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Nucor Trading Down 0.3 %

NUE stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,225,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,761. Nucor has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.76 and a 200 day moving average of $144.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.71. Nucor had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.97 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,195,822.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Nucor by 36.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

