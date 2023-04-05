Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NUW traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,749. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.67. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $15.16.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,820,000 after acquiring an additional 51,615 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 280,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 126,121 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 193,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 86,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 42,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

