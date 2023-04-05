Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE NAC traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. 171,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,123. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $13.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,568,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,517,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 401,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after buying an additional 247,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 50,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $456,000.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

