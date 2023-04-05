Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NXJ)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NXJ stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. 10,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,928. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $13.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 69,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

