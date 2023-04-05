Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NRK stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. 42,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,344. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.28. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 95,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 298,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the period.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

