Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.94. 5,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,851. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

