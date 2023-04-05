Nuveen Senior Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NSL)

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NSL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.63. 119,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,662. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $5.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 16.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $192,000.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

