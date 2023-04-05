Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE NBB traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $16.55. 11,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,470. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $19.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBB. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.