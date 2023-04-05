O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s current price.

OI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded O-I Glass from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on O-I Glass from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on O-I Glass from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Performance

O-I Glass stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average is $18.18. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $23.52.

Insider Transactions at O-I Glass

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vitaliano Torno sold 17,299 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $384,383.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 158,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,510,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arnaud Aujouannet sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $56,048.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,367.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 348.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,291,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.