Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) and Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Critical Review

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) and Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard Chartered and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Chartered $23.98 billion N/A $2.95 billion $0.83 9.19 Oak Ridge Financial Services $28.11 million 1.73 $6.66 million $2.47 7.21

Standard Chartered has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Ridge Financial Services. Oak Ridge Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Chartered, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Chartered 12.29% 6.84% 0.41% Oak Ridge Financial Services 23.70% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Standard Chartered and Oak Ridge Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Standard Chartered and Oak Ridge Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Chartered 0 4 1 0 2.20 Oak Ridge Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Oak Ridge Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Standard Chartered has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oak Ridge Financial Services has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Standard Chartered pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Standard Chartered pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Ridge Financial Services pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Standard Chartered beats Oak Ridge Financial Services on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management products and services that include investments, portfolio management, insurance, and wealth advices; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, working capital, and trade financing products. The company also provides financial markets products and services that comprise project and transportation financing, debt capital markets and leveraged financing, financing and securities services, and sales and structuring services, as well as macro, commodities, and credit trading services. In addition, it offers digital banking solutions. The company serves financial institutions, governments, banks, investors, corporations, small businesses, and individuals. It operates through approximately 776 branches. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers mobile banking, online bill pay, remote deposit, checking, savings and mortgage, insurance, lending, and wealth management services. The company was founded on March 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Oak Ridge, NC.

