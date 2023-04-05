ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

ObsEva Price Performance

OBSV stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.68. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Institutional Trading of ObsEva

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ObsEva in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 76,196 shares during the period. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.