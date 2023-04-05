Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.02 and last traded at $8.89. Approximately 198,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 787,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OIS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Oil States International from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oil States International Trading Down 6.2 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Institutional Trading of Oil States International

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.63 million. Oil States International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oil States International, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Oil States International by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 2,988,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,292,000 after buying an additional 740,199 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Oil States International by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 188,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 31,335 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Oil States International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,493,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,583,000 after buying an additional 46,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oil States International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 45,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Oil States International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,133,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after purchasing an additional 178,394 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

