Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of ONTX stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.79. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $1.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTX. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

