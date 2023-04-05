ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Trading Up 2.4%

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) shares were up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.82 and last traded at $80.82. Approximately 44,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 612,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.83.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $818.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.9% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 16,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in ONE Gas by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,204,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,168,000 after acquiring an additional 53,016 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 276.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ONE Gas by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 155,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,761,000 after buying an additional 82,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Articles

