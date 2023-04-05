One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP) Declares GBX 0.06 Dividend

One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

One Media iP Group Stock Up 6.0 %

OMIP stock opened at GBX 5.70 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £12.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.37. One Media iP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

Insider Activity at One Media iP Group

In other One Media iP Group news, insider Michael Infante bought 83,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £5,010.84 ($6,223.10). 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About One Media iP Group

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

