Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.13

Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Opawica Explorations Stock Down 10.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$647,500.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

