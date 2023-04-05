Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lessened by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 108.9% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter worth $30,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.18.

Insider Activity at Oracle

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $94.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.14 and a 200-day moving average of $80.85. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $94.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.