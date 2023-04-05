OriginTrail (TRAC) Price Tops $0.37 on Exchanges

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 5th. One OriginTrail token can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001304 BTC on major exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $134.38 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OriginTrail Token Profile

OriginTrail’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is a protocol designed for managing data across complex supply chains using a purpose-built decentralized graph database on the blockchain. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) facilitates sharing data as a simple plug-and-play solution. The protocol can be used with any blockchain and is currently being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. The Trace token (TRAC) is used for incentivizing protocol behavior and is required for network operations such as publishing. It is a utility token that drives the entire DKG.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

