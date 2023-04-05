Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) PT Raised to C$8.00 at TD Securities

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 471.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of OLA traded up C$1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$1.40. 61,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.40 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.85. The company has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95.

In other news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total value of C$169,020.00.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

