OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $51.02

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.02 and last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.22.
OSRAM Licht Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.13.
About OSRAM Licht
OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacture and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment offers light-emitting diodes in low, mid, high, and ultra high power classes for general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors.
