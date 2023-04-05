Outfitter Financial LLC Buys New Shares in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 16,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,035,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 479.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,767,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded down $10.61 on Wednesday, hitting $1,365.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,324. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,433.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,388.36. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $1,030.38 and a one year high of $1,560.21.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.