Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 170 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Outfitter Financial LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Adobe by 24.9% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after purchasing an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $382.35. 501,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,995,738. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $455.92. The company has a market capitalization of $175.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADBE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

