Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 280 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Outfitter Financial LLC lowered its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.93.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.62. 103,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,824,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.57. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $90.34 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.54.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Hess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.438 dividend. This is a boost from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $464,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,404,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $464,445.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,575,251.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,220 shares of company stock worth $33,298,936. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

