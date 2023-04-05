Outfitter Financial LLC Sells 339 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Outfitter Financial LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Outfitter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Outfitter Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 282,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,442,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 177,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 160,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 60,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,775. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.77. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

