Outfitter Financial LLC Takes $955,000 Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,932 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $66,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $164.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.29.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,269,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,580,912. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $228.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $181.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.52. The stock has a market cap of $553.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total transaction of $46,412.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.71, for a total value of $46,412.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,658.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,102 shares of company stock worth $12,320,188. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.