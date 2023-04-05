Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Trading Down 5.1%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.88. 260,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,571,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTK. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Overstock.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.57.
Overstock.com Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $852.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Overstock.com news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at $265,310.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,310.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,934 shares of company stock worth $96,734. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Overstock.com
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 35.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 61.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Overstock.com (OSTK)
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
- Toyota Is The Reliable Value Car Play
Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.