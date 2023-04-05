Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Lowered to $53.00 at TD Cowen

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $79.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup downgraded Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.55.

OVV stock opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.78.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 62.9% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,435 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 51.3% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,762,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,014,000 after acquiring an additional 597,239 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $253,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 5.2% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

