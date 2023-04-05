Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Pao Novatek (LON:NVTK – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.62). 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 179,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.67).
Pao Novatek Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 55.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 56.21.
Pao Novatek Company Profile
Novatek PAO is a natural gas production company. The Company is engaged in the exploration and production, processing, transportation and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. The Company’s primary production assets are located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region (YNAO). The Company delivers its natural gas on the Russian Federation’s domestic market and liquid hydrocarbons on both the Russian domestic and international markets.
Read More
- Penny Stock Wag! Group Co. Has Solid Sell-Side Support
- Staples Stocks Get Lift From Conagra Results, New Highs In Sight
- SGH Bottomed, But Can It Reverse And Move Higher?
- Is Pinterest Showing Signs of an Improving Ad Market?
- At 3x Earnings, Avis Budget Is Worth Taking for a Spin
Receive News & Ratings for Pao Novatek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pao Novatek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.