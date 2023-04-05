Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Shares Up 5.5%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.51. Approximately 6,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 26,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PARXF shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Parex Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.84.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil. It operates thorough the Canada and Colombia geographical segments. Its operating reserves include, Llanos, and lower and middle Magdalena. The company was founded on August 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

