Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PH. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.55, for a total transaction of $537,152.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $602,997. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,454 shares of company stock valued at $21,706,490 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH traded down $9.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,204. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $338.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.44 and a fifty-two week high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.25.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.