Parkland (TSE:PKI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.42

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.42 and traded as high as C$33.05. Parkland shares last traded at C$32.88, with a volume of 713,266 shares traded.
Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.33.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$30.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 229.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.48.
Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.
