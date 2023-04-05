Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $138.53. 491,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.36. The company has a market cap of $98.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

