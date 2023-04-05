PAX Global Technology (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Shares Down 5.1%

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 16,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

PAX Global Technology Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87.

PAX Global Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PAX Global Technology Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and sale of electronic payment terminal products and related services. Its products include Android SmartPOS, Android SmartTablet, Countertop, PINpad, Multiplane, and Classic POS. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the PRC, Hong Kong, the United States of America, and Italy.

