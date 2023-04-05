PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Shares Gap Down to $44.96

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.96, but opened at $42.48. PC Connection shares last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 4,753 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PC Connection in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

PC Connection Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.77.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. PC Connection’s payout ratio is 9.47%.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $119,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,078,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,221,631.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,487 shares of company stock valued at $802,107. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Stories

